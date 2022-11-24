Docs give fresh lease of life to teen with tumor in blood vessels

Kolkata: Barasat District Hospital, which has been upgraded to the status of a medical college recently, carried out critical surgery on a 15-year-old girl from a remote village of North 24-Parganas' Basirhat.



The patient has been suffering from a tumor in her blood vessels for more than 4 years. The patient's family took her to various hospitals.

They finally took the patient to the Outpatient department of Barasat Hospital. The doctors determined that the patient was suffering from hemangiomas.

They usually present as a non-compressible mass with bluish discoloration of overlying skin and engorged veins without bruits.

Because of intermittent painless periods, the diagnosis is often delayed. Hemangiomas are abnormal proliferations of blood vessels, making up 7 per cent of all benign soft tissue tumors.

A team of doctors led by senior surgeon Dr Alok Kumar Moulik carried out the operation on the patient. The doctors carried out left thigh hemangioma excision giving a fresh lease of life to the patient.