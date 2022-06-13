Docs at SSKM remove 2 tumours from 7-year-old girl's body

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 7-year-old girl by removing two tumors from her body. The patient had been facing difficulties in passing urine for quite some time.



Her family members took her to a local nursing home with abdominal pain and urine issues.

The private nursing home asked for a package for carrying out a surgery.

The family members then took the patient to the SSKM Hospital. Doctors from the pediatric orthopedic and surgery department examined the patient.

The patient had a huge swelling in her lower abdomen when she was taken to the SSKM Hospital.

After several tests were performed on the patient, it was found that two tumors were entangling around the urinary bladder.

The doctors decided to immediately conduct a surgery to remove two tumours, one of which was big in size measuring around 15 centimeter. The surgery lasted for around three hours.

Residents of Anandapur area, the patient's family members said that the patient had been facing various problems for the past three years. Biopsy has been performed after removing the tumours. The doctors are waiting for the report. The patient has been recovering well.

