Docs at RG Kar remove blade from 30-yr-old's food pipe

KOLKATA: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 30-year-old youth from North 24-Parganas' Barasat by removing a blade from his esophagus. The patient who has been suffering from mental illness swallowed the blade.



The patient has been under medication but he often skips his medicines. He had attempted suicide in previous occasions as well. It was learnt that the patient had taken rice and other foods after swallowing the blade. The patient was initially taken to the Barasat District Hospital. After preliminary check-up the patient was referred to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors at the RG Kar Medical College carried out necessary tests and found that the blade stuck to his esophagus. The patient's throat was swollen. The patient was taken to the critical care unit. A team was formed comprising of expert doctors from the departments like ENT, surgery. It was never an easy surgery as there was always a risk of organs getting injured while removing an instrument like blade. The team of doctors performed hypopharyngoscopy and removed the blade.