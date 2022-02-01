Docs at NRS Hosp remove metal spring from 4-yr-old's food pipe

kolkata: The NRS Medical College and Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 4-year-old boy from South 24-Parganas by removing a metal spring of a toy gun from his esophagus. The child, a resident of Piyali in South 24-Parganas, had swallowed spring of a toy gun while playing with it.



The incident occurred at around 8 am on last Saturday. The child told his mother that the toy gun got broken and he had swallowed the metal spring.

The family members then rushed the boy to a local doctor who had asked to conduct an X-ray.

After the X-ray was performed, it was found that the spring got stuck in his esophagus. The patient was taken to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

After conducting X-ray and necessary tests, the doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital decided to perform Esophagoscopy to remove the spring. It took around one hour to conduct the operation.

The doctors inserted a rigid tube and removed the spring. The doctors were cautious enough as any mistake could have caused injuries inside the esophagus. The patient has been recovering well.