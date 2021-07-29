Docs at Cal Med College & Hosp save cancer patient's life

kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has saved the life of a woman by removing breast cancer cell and lymph node. The doctors had to remove the breast and reconstructed it during the surgery that lasted for around five hours.



The patient was first taken to the hospital last year when she was 10 week pregnant. Doctors found that the patient had been suffering from breast cancer.

The patient preferred not get her breast removed and urged for chemotherapy. The doctors found that chemotherapy could be extremely harmful for the foetus. They wanted to wait for the patient to deliver her baby.

After the woman gave birth to a child at the hospital recently, the doctors decided to conduct the surgery.

A medical team was formed with the doctors from breast endocrine and gynecology and anesthetia department.

During the operation, the doctors found that a deep wound was also created near the nipple. The doctors had to remove the breast to save patient's life.

As the patient expressed her desire to retain her breast the doctors went for reconstruction surgery. They have done it successfully and the patient is recovering well. The patient will undertake radiotherapy soon.