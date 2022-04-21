Docs at Basirhat Dist Hosp perform critical surgery, save man's life

kolkata: Basirhat Health District hospital has performed life-saving surgery on a 35-year-old man who had severe injuries on his neck. The patient, Alanin Gaji, a resident of Uttar Debipur area in Basirhat was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning as he received severe wounds on his neck.



The doctors at the emergency ward of the hospital found that the patient would die as he bled for a long time.

Dr Sahir Mondal who was on duty at the emergency ward called other doctors ~ Dr Sarbajit Sarkar, ENT surgeon and Dr Lokenath Mondal, general surgeon.

Both the doctors rushed to the hospital and started the operation on an emergency basis. Anesthesiologist Dr Papdi Biswas joined the team of doctors. Adequate arrangement of blood was made at the hospital. The operation lasted for over one-and-a-half hours and the stitches were given to repair the wounds.

A lease of life has been given to the man whose life was at stake as various muscles and arteries were damaged. It was learnt that somebody slashed the victim's neck with a sharp weapon. The patient is now recovering fine and he is completely out of danger. The patient is still taking liquid diets.