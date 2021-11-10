Doc posted at Balurghat dist hosp dies of Covid

BALURGHAT: A doctor who was posted in Balurghat district hospital died due to COVID-19 infection on Monday night.



The deceased doctor was identified as Koushik Ghosh (59). Ghosh was posted in the medicine department of Balurghat hospital.

Though he belonged to Birbhum's Bolpur, he had been residing in Balurghat for long.

According to an official source, Ghosh had been in home isolation after he tested COVID-19 positive on November 4.

On Monday as he was suffering from an acute breathing problem, he was admitted to Balurghat COVID-19 hospital in a serious condition.

His condition worsened and he died there on the same day at night.

Dr Ghosh was attached to the medicine department of Balurghat hospital over the past couple of years.

The chambers of various doctors adjoining Balurghat hospital were closed since Tuesday morning due to his untimely death.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey said his death was very unfortunate.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection is rising in South Dinajpur after Diwali.

As per the Covid bulletin released by the state Health department on Monday, as many as 29 people were being newly infected by the deadly virus in the district while 15 patients were cured and released from the hospital on the same day.

As per the bulletin, a total number of 171 people from the district had died due to the Covid infection till date as it is learnt from the State health bulletin.

Notably a few areas under Balurghat civic body have been declared as broad-based containment zones by the district administration due to the detection of Covid infected patients there. CMOH Dr Dey said the situation is under control in the district