Doc pledges to donate organs to Barasat hosp

Kolkata: A retired doctor who was born at Barasat District Hospital in North 24-Parganas, had served the patients there most of his career and held the office of the pathology department head and also in-charge of blood bank, has will now pledge to donate his organs – to the district hospital on his 66 birthday on July 4 with a wish that his organs would save the lives of others after his death.



Barasat District Hospital has already been announced as a full-fledged medical college by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and it will operate as a medical college within a year. Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee was born at the same hospital when it was a mere sub-divisional hospital.

The hospital later came up as a district hospital and changed its venue.

Dr Mukherjee joined the pathology department in 1988 and later completed his MD (pathology) and became the head of the department. He was also given the charge of the blood bank after it was formed in 1991.

Under Dr Mukherjee's leadership the blood bank at Barasat District Hospital carried out tests of Kala-azar. He was transferred to other districts and again brought to the same hospital. The blood bank of the hospital evolved with time under Dr Mukherjee and now it caters to a huge number of patients as it is the main government run hospital in North 24-Parganas. He retired from service on 31 July 2019.

Dr Mukherjee now wants to pledge his organs so that they can save the lives of critical patients. He is hopeful that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Maamata Banerjee who is also in charge of the health department, the state government would be able to carry out transplant at the proposed Barasat medical college. The scenario has changed and the hospitals in Bengal have received infrastructural revamp under the present government, feel Dr Mukherjee.

"Our Chief Minister has carried out unprecedented development in the health sector and organ donation has reached a new height in Bengal. We have to support the government as we all have our social responsibilities. Our aim is to save lives and hence I am going to pledge my organs," Dr Mukherjee said.