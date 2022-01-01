Doc held for sending letters to Guv, ECI posing as RAW officer

kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and sending suggestion letters to the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Election Commission of India (ECI).



During March, 2021, a complaint was lodged from the office of the Governor against the sender of a letter.

The person claimed himself to be a RAW officer identified as Monimoy Mondal. While probing, police detained an associate of Mondal from whom cops came to know that he is actually a doctor by profession.

Though cops had been to Mondal's house in Rabindra Sarovar area, he was not found there.

On Thursday night, police were tipped off about Mondal entering his house.

Immediately a police team went to his house and arrested him.

Mondal is being interrogated to find out why he used to send such letters to the Governor and whether he had any bad intention.

Cops are also trying to find out whether Mondal had cheated any people posing as a RAW officer or not.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.