Doars Nidhi camp: About Rs 74-cr aid given to over 2K SHGs

kolkata: Alipurduar district administration has come up with a noble idea of extending financial support to the Self-Help group women by means of cash credit loans (CC loan) from banks. The district administration held two-day mega credit camps in the district in the name of "Dooars Nidhi" for this purpose that ended on Friday.



"Dooars" is the place and "Nidhi" is the fund required during need, so the programme has been christened likewise..

Total loan sanctioned in the two-day camp in the third phase of Dooars Nidhi has been over Rs 85 crore and the amount disbursed was Rs 74.2 crore. The number of SHG sanctioned were 3074 and loan was disbursed to 2688 SHGs. The camp was launched by District Magistrate, Alipurduar Surendra Kumar Meena on Thursday.

In this financial year, two Dooars Nidhi mega-credit camps have already been organised successfully.

The cash credit loan target amount for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 325 crore which was exceeded with Rs 342 crore being achieved. 12235 SHGs were targeted. The target was surpassed as loans could be disbursed to 12701 SHGs.

The SHG women are able to generate their own livelihoods and uplift their position in the society through such credit loans executed under the Anandadhara project of the state government.