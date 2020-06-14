Doars: Leopard rescue centre likely to be transformed into a mini zoo

Kolkata: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has given the nod for transformation of the leopard rescue centre at South Khayerbari, 15 km away from Jaldapara in Doars into a mini zoo. The first phase of the work where a carnivore enclosure will be created will start soon.



"The leopard rescue centre at South Khayerbari presently has only leopards and a single Royal Bengal Tiger. So, there was scope for developing this place into a mini zoo so it can emerge as a major tourist attraction. The CZA has given us the nod and we will be keeping animals like tiger, wild dog, two types of bear – Himalayan Black Bear and Sloth Bear, Jungle Cat and Fishing Cat there. The work for development of infrastructure for keeping the carnivores will start soon," said V.K. Yadav, Member Secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA).

In the next phase, a separate enclosure for keeping herbivores will be developed . There will be five to six types of deer including Barashinga, Spotted Deer, Sambar etc. There is also provisions for keeping bison and rhinoceros.

The total area that has been earmarked for the mini zoo and the safari is over 60 hectares.

WBZA has plans to have a leopard safari in the forest area adjacent to the river that flows through the area of South Khayerbari. In 2005-06 there was a leopard safari in the area. However, as per CZA rules, a safari needs to have 20 hectares of land. The space was around 5 hectares so it was closed down.

The state Forest department has already identified 20 hectares of land in the area clearing all decks for having a leopard safari . " We have not yet got the approval of CZA for the safari, But we are hopeful of receiving it soon," a senior official.