Do not show papers to anyone, not even to state govt officials: Mamata

Bankura: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee urged people not to show any documents to anyone including the state government officials, reiterating that there will be no Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal.



Addressing an administrative review meeting here on Wednesday afternoon, she maintained: "I have told you that the state government will not implement CAA and NRC and I request you not to show any documents to anyone including the state government officials. If anybody asks you to show the papers, tell him that the state government has asked us not to show you documents."

She further said that in North 24-Parganas' Habra, 15 persons were found collecting information from people and were told to show documents.

She urged Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to ensure that even the representatives of commercial banks who visit individual houses to expand their business should not ask people to bring documents. "Representatives, banks and post offices without taking the name of BJP are visiting houses to collect documents and information. Don't show them any paper," she maintained.

She urged Director General of Police Virendra to ensure that Naka checking be held properly in every area as "some people are trying to create trouble to show as if the law and order situation in the state has collapsed."

Banerjee also urged the officers-in-charge of Bankura and Onda police stations to keep an eye on those who are trying to create communal tension in some pockets in the district. "Intensify your vigil as some people are trying to create communal tension in some pockets. I will also request people to keep your eyes and ears open and inform the police if you find anything suspicious," she said.

Later in the day, she took part in a rally in Durgapur demanding withdrawal of the CAA and NRC.

The rally which started from Bhiringhee More ended at Prantik bus stand covering a distance of 3 kilometres. As it proceeded, thousands of people coming from different walks of life joined it turning it into a mammoth gathering. People shouted anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans. This was Banerjee's first visit to West Burdwan after the Lok Sabha polls that were held last year.

It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee is the first political leader who took out rallies in Kolkata and adjoining districts demanding the withdrawal of the CAA and NRC. She held five rallies in Kolkata and five more in the districts of Purulia, West Burdwan, Nadia and Darjeeling.