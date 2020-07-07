Do not panic, each genuinely affected person will get benefits: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that nobody will be deprived of the relief materials as the problems that had cropped up while sending them to cyclone Amphan affected people in haste have been ironed out.



"Some errors had taken place over distribution of relief materials among people, who were genuinely affected due to the super cyclone Amphan, as the same had been sent in haste. But there is nothing to worry as all mistakes have been corrected," Banerjee said while addressing a Press conference at Nabanna on Monday.

She further stated there is nothing to panic as the state government is ensuring that benefit reaches to each and every genuinely affected people. She also urged all to have faith and confidence in her.

Without naming any political party, Banerjee once again criticised the attempts of doing politics on the issue when it is important to stand beside the people who are in distress after their houses and property were damaged by the super cyclone Amphan. "There is no need to do politics over the issue," Banerjee maintained.

This comes when her government and the party took a stand of "zero tolerance" on irregularities over distribution of relief materials among people, who were genuinely affected. When the state government has prepared an error-free list containing names of genuinely affected people, the party has issued show-cause notices to around 250 of its leaders and workers in connection with irregularities. Block Development Officers (BDOs) have prepared the lists by carrying out a proper inspection of the damaged properties for which compensations were sought.

The state government has already released Rs 6,500 crore financial package to extend help and carry out the reconstruction work. In just a week's time after the cyclone, direct transfer of benefit was ensured to more than 1 lakh people in sixteen affected districts.

Banerjee has also directed concerned officers to release two months' pension at a time to beneficiaries of social schemes for the months of August-September and October-November. It will help them to get pension for two more times before Durga Puja.