'Do not get provoked by BJP's instigation over NRC, CAA'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally on Thursday and urged people not to fall into the trap of BJP's instigation on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



She took part in a procession that began from Madhyamgram Chowmatha and ended at Barasat in North 24-Parganas.

This is her eighth protest rally against the CAA and NRC in Kolkata and districts combined since December 2019. Earlier, she had held two rallies in Purulia and Jalpaiguri districts.

Banerjee, slamming the BJP, said the party was trying to create confusion among the people, particularly the Matuas, by saying that they would be given Indian citizenship at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said: "We are all Indian citizens. We had cast our vote in so many elections and now we will have to prove that we are citizens of India. This is ridiculous."

From the rally, she reiterated that the state government would not allow the implementation of NRC and CAA in Bengal.

"In the National Population Register (NPR), the Centre asked to provide the date of birth of parents and even of grandparents. I do not know the birthday of my mother. In those days, institutional delivery was not there and I did not dare to ask my mother her date of birth," she said.

The Chief Minister further added that the online application for citizenship card was absurd as after filing the application form online, there would be field verification. She said: "Who will do the field verification? The state government will not allow any online issuance of citizenship cards."

Banerjee said the state government has recognised the refugee colonies and soon boards will be put up. "We have given patta (deed of right to the land) to the residents of the colonies. They are all Indian citizens," she remarked.

She said the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will sit on a dharna at Rani Rashmoni Road from Friday. "The movements should be conducted peacefully and in a democratic manner. We are against any kind of violence," said the Chief Minister.

Without naming the CPI(M), she added: "There are some who in the name of protest indulge in violence in the hope that they can reap some benefit out of it."

Before the rally started Trinamool supporters took a pledge: "We believe in all religions. We do not allow any division among various religious communities and groups. Some people with vested interest are misleading people. All the communities and people should live happily and peacefully in Bengal."