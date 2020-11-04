Do not burst firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali: Govt

Kolkata: Keeping the approaching winter in mind, which could pose significant Coronavirus risk if safety measures are compromised, the state government has urged people to avoid bursting of firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals.



The government's appeal comes as a preventive measure to avoid worsening of the pandemic situation and air pollution, which may trigger breathing problems in Corona patients.

Health experts believe indulgence in the burning of firecrackers will also dismantle the physical distancing norm, which is a key to survive the pandemic.

As part of the preventive measure for the festival, the state government has also issued a set of guidelines on November 3 for organising Kali Puja.

Following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over preparations of guidelines for the forthcoming festivals in wake of Covid, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: "The spirit of the festival will continue to remain as it has been in the previous years. But in the present circumstances, it is our request to people not to indulge in bursting firecrackers."

"There will be usual restrictions on bursting of firecrackers that were banned by the Supreme Court and other courts. Above the same, our request would be to avoid bursting of other firecrackers as well," Bandyopadhyay said adding that the request has been made considering that it may cause health hazards for the Covid patients admitted in hospitals or staying in home isolation.

Like Durga Puja, immersion processions for idols of Goddess Kali will not be allowed. Kali Puja organisers have been requested to work in close coordination with the local police for immersion of idols.

"Procession during immersion of idols of the deity has to be avoided and all Covid protocols have to be maintained in hosting the Puja," he added.

Pandals have to be kept open on all three sides. In Durga Puja, too, the state government had directed all Puja organisers to keep pandals open on all three sides.

Besides the Chief Secretary, senior officers including Home Secretary H K Dwivedi, Director-General of Police Virendra, ADG (Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma and Secretary of Information and Cultural Affairs department Santanu Basu were also present in the meeting with the Chief Minister.

The state government has also urged people to wear masks while visiting the pandals. Meanwhile, two PILs have been filed before the Calcutta High Court on November 3 seeking restrictions on gathering of people and total ban on firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali.

Petitioner Ajay Kumar Dey has sought imposition of restrictions on Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals in wake of the pandemic. The petition will be heard on November 5.