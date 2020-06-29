DMs told to check plying of heavy trucks on roads constructed under 'Banglar Gramin Sadak Yojana'

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development department has directed all district magistrates to check plying of heavy trucks on roads constructed under Banglar Gramin Sadak Yojana (BGSY). The reason being plying of heavy trucks is causing immense damage to the roads within a short span of time.



Till fiscal 2019-20, the state government constructed 34,000 km road and it targets to constructing another 2,000 km in the current fiscal. A large section of heavy trucks, many with 20 wheels, take the BGSY roads mainly to avoid highways where they need to pay toll tax. After the Majherhat Bridge collapsed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed to check plying of heavy vehicles on the roads, where it is not permitted.

The steps to construct these roads were taken with a target of providing "all-weather connectivity" for the rural populace. The completion of 34,000 km roads March 2020 ensured the same in major parts of the state. "Now it has come up as a major challenge before the department to save the roads from getting damaged before it is expected. The sustainability of all roads are not the same. The BGSY roads ensure better connectivity to the areas where there are habitations of a population of 1,000 people, but remain unconnected. These roads are not meant for heavy trucks like highways," said a senior official of the state Panchayat and Rural Development department.

The department will be setting up display boards at the entry and exit of these roads with information that heavy vehicles with 18 or 20 wheels will not be allowed to ply on these roads. "We will be holding a meeting soon to finalise a list of vehicles that will be allowed to use the roads. The list will also be provided to the police to maintain a check," the officer added.

An expenditure of more than Rs 1,000 crore was incurred in the last fiscal to construct the roads. Culverts and cross drainage structures also get constructed under the project that is executed at the Centre and state ratio of 60 and 40 respectively. "Even culverts that are part of these roads also get damaged as it is beyond the load capacity of the vehicles that ply on the same. We are looking into all possible ways to check the menace," said the state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee.