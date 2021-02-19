DMs of Murshidabad & South 24-Parganas moved

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IAS cadre in poll-bound Bengal, district magistrates of two districts—South 24-Parganas and Murshidabad—have been changed.



Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, who was the additional secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department, becomes the new district magistrate of Murshidabad.

Antara Acharya becomes the new district magistrate of South 24-Parganas replacing P Ulganathan.

He has been posted as the CEO of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) where Acharya was earlier posted. Ulganathan, an IAS officer of 2006 batch, has been given the additional charge of Project Director of the

West Bengal State Program Management Group (WBSPMG).

JP Meena, who was district magistrate of Murshidabad, becomes the secretary in the Health department.

IAS officer of 2017 batch Rajesh becomes the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of West Bengal Industrial

Development Corporation (WBIDC).