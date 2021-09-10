DMs asked to submit report on infra needed to reopen schools

kolkata:The School Education department has asked the district magistrates to prepare vetted estimates of the school infrastructure pertaining to their respective districts so that necessary action can be taken for reopening of schools.



The move comes after the school authorities submitted estimates of the expenditure that they should incur for development of infrastructure for reopening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the state was considering reopening of schools after the Puja vacation if the COVID situation remains under control. Schools have remained closed in the state since March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district inspectors of schools have been instructed to coordinate in this regard and send proposals from their end.

The school-wise vetted estimates have been sought through the DIs by September 15 without fail. This will enable the department to seek funds from the appropriate authority so that necessary infrastructural development work can be carried out.

The department has conducted a survey in the schools to know the present status of school infrastructure with the objective of taking necessary measures for worthiness of the schools before reopening those. It has been revealed that repairing and renovation of school buildings, classrooms, toilets, kitchens, drinking water facilities, electrical installations etc are required in most of the schools, especially high schools and higher secondary schools.

The state has witnessed two severe cyclonic storms—Amphan and Yaas—, which caused damage to the infrastructure in a number of schools.

The schools affiliated to the CBSE and ICSE boards in the city have also started preparations for reopening.

"We are ready to open up as soon as there is a directive from the government. All our teachers, staff and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated. Sanitisation is being carried out on a regular basis and all electronic equipment have been updated," the principal of a CBSE school in south Kolkata said.