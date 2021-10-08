DMs asked to step up vigil to check spread of Covid

kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Thursday instructed all the District Magistrates to strengthen survillance during the festive season so that Covid and vector-borne diseases remain under control.



Dwivedi held a video conference with the district officials on Thursday when he had issues necessary instructions.

Meanwhile, state Health department has asked the officials of the district administrations to conduct at least 50 lakh vaccinations in the next 5 days.

On Thursday, state has administered around 11,07,983 doses across Bengal taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 6,18,62,988.

On Wednesday, around 3.8 lakh doses were administered in the state.

The number has gone up on Thursday.

State has already administered over 1.74 crore second doses so far till Thursday.

Over 4.34 crore first doses have been administered in Bengal so far. State health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

State has vaccinated over 12 lakh people in a single day on a number of occasions.

The health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state has to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre.

Health department on last Monday administered around 10 lakh doses.

Around 1,940 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) were functional the state on Thursday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the stste stands at 4,673 till Thursday.

The state has seen a significant rise in the number of daily vaccination from August.

The supply of doses went up after the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to the national capital couple of months ago.