DMs asked to identify land to increase truck terminals in border dists

kolkata: West Bengal government has instructed all the district magistrates to identify land to increase the truck terminals situated in the bordering districts of Bengal.

Senior officials of the state government said with the increase in the number of trucks, there has been an increase in the demand for the trucks and so there is a need to expand the truck base.

Till now around 300 trucks stationed at nearly all the truck terminus situated at the bordering districts like Malda, Cooch Behar.

A senior official of the state government said that the state government has identified around 22

acres land at Mahadipur in Malda to increase the truck terminal.

Another 20 acres of land at Changrabandha in Coochbehar have been identified. The proposal has been sent for approval.

It has been found that in many countries they have increased the truck terminal with the increase in the number of trucks.

Senior officials of the state government said that the state's revenue collection has gone up with the setting up of truck terminus.

Within three months the state's revenue collection has gone up to Rs 5 crore.

The state government is looking for land at Bongaon, Petrapole, Hilly, Phulbari area to increase the truck terminus.