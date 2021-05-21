DMs alerted, coastal areas being closely monitored: CM

KOLKATA: Taking all precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and property in view of cyclone Yaas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said all District Magistrates had been alerted and the coastal areas including Sunderbans and Digha were being closely monitored.



"Every year a natural disaster is hitting the state. There was Amphan last year. This year, Yaas is threatening to hit the coastal areas of Bengal again amid the Covid pandemic. We are taking all precautionary measures. All concerned District Magistrates have been alerted. A close monitoring in the coastal areas including Sunderbans and Digha is also going on. I held a meeting on Wednesday," Banerjee said before holding another crucial meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar in this regard on Thursday.

Banerjee also took a swipe at the Centre for not extending necessary support to Bengal after super-cyclone Amphan caused damage to a tune of Rs 1 lakh crore. "They (Centre) gave us nothing. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came and conducted an aerial review and left. But extended no help," she alleged.

Meanwhile, the state Disaster Management department has issued a set of guidelines for all District Magistrates, directing them to keep quick response teams ready along with medicines, ORS, anti-venom, fodder, tree cutters, JCB, etc. Certain beds need to be kept reserved in hospitals for victims of natural calamity and arrangements for uninterrupted power supply, using generators, in hospitals also have to be ensured. District authorities have also started holding meetings with officials, posted in districts, of concerned departments including Irrigation and Waterways, Agriculture, Fisheries, Panchayats and Rural Development, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Food and Supplies, Health and Family Welfare, Public health engineering, Fire and Emergency Services, Police, School, among others. It has also been directed to keep the flood, cyclone shelters, schools and colleges ready to house evacuated people. Directions have also been given to ensure sufficient supply of dry food and baby food at the cyclone shelters. Besides, inspection and required repairing of embankments, district authorities also have to keep arrangements of drones that will be used for survey in case of any emergency.