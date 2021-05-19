DM recovers body of Covid suspect

BALURGHAT: Body of an elderly woman, who died at her residence after suffering from breathing problems, was recovered by a Deputy Magistrate after no one from her locality came forward to help in her cremation due to Covid scare. The 65-year-old deceased, Sabitri Roy, used to live alone at her house in Jalalpur under Belbari area of Gangarampur block. Her body was recovered by Deputy Magistrate Monotosh Mondal after the officer was informed by the local Panchayat about the matter.



A few days ago, Roy fell ill. The neighbours suspected her to be a patient of COVID-19. The neighbours left her alone and didn't admit her to any hospital.

On Monday, she died. None of her neighbours was ready to rescue her body for cremation. Later, the locals informed local Panchayat Pradhan Anima Das about the incident. Das informed Mondal about the death. After being informed, Mondal rushed there to recover the body in presence of Das.

Later, her body was sent for cremation after maintaining proper government guidelines and Covid protocols.