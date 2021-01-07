DM inspects Covid vaccination centre in South Dinajpur ahead of dry run

Balurghat: District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Nikhil Nirmal, on Wednesday inspected a Covid store and vaccination centre to take stock of the preparedness for the scheduled vaccination dry run to be held from January 8. Nirmal was accompanied by Additional District Magistrate (Gen) Jitin Yadav and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey.



"A high-level meeting with the state Chief Secretary was already conducted regarding the matter through video conferencing. We have inspected the Covid store and vaccination centre for the proposed dry run. The preparation is up to the mark for the dry run," Nirmal said.

Initially, it has been decided that the dry run will be conducted in 3 places— Hili Rural Hospital, Gangarampur Subdivisional Hospital and Balurghat District Hospital—covering rural, urban and district headquarter. Sources said the dry run would comprise various steps. The recipients of the vaccine shot would not be allowed to enter the health centres without wearing masks. In addition to this, they will have to register their names and wait for their turn to take the injection. Health protocols will be strictly maintained at the centres. "We have already prepared the Covid portal to enlist the names of the recipients for the first phase. Around 18,000 names have been included. Three places covering 12 centres have been fixed for the vaccination. We will vaccinate 100 people each in 12 centres in a day. The whole procedure for the dry run will be completed within two weeks," CMOH Dr Dey said.