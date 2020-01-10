DM conducts raids, 3 diagnostic centres and pathological labs sealed

BALURGHAT: A team of district administrative and health department officials led by the District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal conducted raids on different diagnostic centres and pathological labs adjacent to the district hospital in Balurghat on Thursday afternoon. During the raids, the officials sealed three diagnostic centres as they were being run without a licence.



According to an official source, the diagnostic centres that were sealed during the raids had received an intimation for licence renewal before expiration.

"We had sealed three diagnostic centres located in Balurghat hospital area during raids conducted by administrative and health officials. The centres were running without a licence," Nirmal said.

Additional District Magistrate Pranab Kumar Ghosh and chief medical officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey were also present during the raids.

There are around 30 diagnostic centres and pathological labs in Balurghat. Most of them started functioning during the Left regime.

"We are determined to provide the best health facility to the patients. The state health department has instructed us to follow the order strictly so that no gets deprived. In Balurghat and Gangarampur state-run hospitals all medical tests are conducted free of cost," said Dr Dey.

A source said that after the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government came to power in 2011, the entire health system has been revamped.

"We will not compromise with anything in the health sector. Similar raids will be conducted in future too," Nirmal added.