DM calls meet to break Visva Bharati impasse

Kolkata: The district magistrate of Birbhum will hold a meeting with the authorities of Visva Bharati and representatives of the Babosayee Samity on Wednesday to resolve the impasse that has arisen after local people pulled down the boundary wall which the university was putting up around the Pous Mela ground on Monday.



The district administration filed an FIR against the Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on Tuesday for holding a rally flouting the lockdown norms. The university authorities have requested the state Home department to withdraw the FIR. The university authorities have decided not to attend the meeting convened by the district magistrate.

On Tuesday, the Visva Bharati authorities filed an FIR against eight persons including the sitting Trinamool Congress MLA of Dubrajpur Naresh Bauri. The varsity authorities demanded CBI inquiry into Monday's incident.

Chakraborty along with a group of teachers close to him is set will take part in a 12

hour dharma infront of

the mela ground on Wednesday.

The university authorities alleged that police inaction which led to Monday's incident. They have apprised the Prime Minister, ministry of Human Resources Development department about the Monday's incident.

A PIL was filed in the High Court over Monday's incident on Tuesday.

The varsity authorities decided to carry on with the examination and on line admission process. Preferring anonymity some teachers of the university said the Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty did not take any step to improve the academic standard of the university ever since he took over as the V-C on November 9, 2018. During his stay more than 100 teaching and non teaching staffs of the university were issued show cause notices and 12 teaching and non teaching staffs were suspended. There have been 24 cases filed by the teachers against the university authorities.

The students alleged he had organised three meetings inside the Visva Bharati campus where BJP leaders including Swapan Dasgupta was present to request people to vote for the party in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

A meeting was organised at Sriniketan in 2019 before the Lok Sabha election, 2019

where the VC ensured the presence of the students to fill up the hall.