Diwali & Kali Puja: About 4.5K cops to be deployed

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has deployed about 4500 police personnel on Monday, the Kali Puja day across the city to maintain law and order situation.



This year police who will be performing duty on the field in two shifts have been instructed to keep a strict vigil to ensure no illegal fire crackers are discharged.

According to sources, in the police arrangement details it has been mentioned that the duties performed by the Kolkata Police personnel during Durga Puja days has earned appreciation from all quarters. Also it is mentioned that general people had extended full cooperation with the police as well. On Monday, 58 Police Control Room (PCR) vans in each shift will patrol across the city. This apart 29 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) has been made static in strategic points in the city. 18 special mobile patrol vehicles will also be there to strengthen the police force. 21 Quick Reaction Team (QRT) vans with combat force personnel has been kept static at tragic location.To keep a close watch on the gathering, 27 watch towers has been set up in those places where crowed is expected to gather. The police arrangement has been made without the traffic cops and special police teams from the Detective Department.

Police also informed that on Thursday and Friday about 7500 kg banned fire crackers have been seized and 45 persons were arrested. Apart from the police arrangement on Kali Puja day, about 5000 police personnel will be deployed from Tuesday to Friday for immersion purposes. Meanwhile on Monday evening, state Environment minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia will be present at the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) control room to monitor the situation. WBPCB will monitor the noise level which is fixed within 90 decibel from its state of the art integrated command and control centre that has been set up in its own office.

There are 150 noise monitoring stations across the state and the monitoring will be done round the clock. Also people can lodgecomplaint with the WBPCB through Paribesh app which can be downloaded from play store or by dialing 18003453390 toll-free number However any unverified information will lead to the caller being blocked by the department. The callers' identity will be kept secret.