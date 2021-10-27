Diwali: HC to hear plea seeking ban on crackers on Oct 29

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear plea seeking ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali and Kali Puja on October 29.



The case will be heard in a division bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya on Friday.

The public interest litigation was filed two days after state chief secretary and home secretary, after conducting a meeting with senior officials in Nabanna, decided that Bazi Bazar this year will be held at Circus Maidan in Sinthi in north Kolkata for selling firecrackers for celebrating Kali Puja and Diwali.

The plea urged the Calcutta High Court to implement the directives that were implemented last year. The Calcutta High Court had banned the burning of all types of fireworks in the state in 2020.

The special court also put a halt in selling and buying of crackers in the state ahead of the festivities.