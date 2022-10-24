Diwali: Cost of essentials increase by about 2-folds

KOLKATA: There is no respite for the common people during the festive season as the cost of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities has once again increased by about two folds, ahead of Diwali, on Sunday.



The entire month of October has seen hike in the costs of daily products in the retail market across the city. The first increase had taken place ahead of Durga Puja, which took place from October 1 to October 5. The second surge was witnessed during the Lakshmi Puja, which took place on October 9.

The third hike in retail prices of the commodities has taken place ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali—which falls on October 24. "Currently, the cost of brinjal is Rs 60 per kilogram. Starting from Sunday, the cost will go up to Rs 100 per kilogram. Brinjal is used in many pandals and home pujas as a side dish along with Khichdi. Since the demand for this particular vegetable increases, so does the cost," said a vegetable seller at Bijoygarh Market.

The price of onions has also been on a steady rise. The cost of onions had increased from Rs 30 to Rs 35 after October 10. Currently, in various pockets of the city, it costs about Rs 40 per kilogram. The hike in the retail cost of onions, which is considered an essential commodity, is partially due to the dwindling supply from Nashik in Maharashtra.

"The supply of onion in the state of Bengal has increased, however, the majority of the supply is still dependent on Nashik. It is being said that due to rainfall, the crops there got destroyed. The other reason for the rise in onion cost is an increase in the cost of transportation. The current cost of onion varies between Rs 35 to 40, however it might increase in coming days," member of the state government task force Rabindranath Koley said.

According to Koley, the rise in the cost of vegetables and fruits ahead of festive days is not an unprecedented increase. However, he believes that once the festivities are over, the cost will decrease by next week, considering an influx of winter vegetables like cauliflower, brinjal, and spinach amongst others.

The task force led by Koley, from time to time, along with the Enforcement Directorate of state police conducts raids at different markets to ensure that there is no hoarding. If the situation arises, they will conduct a raid through the ED.

Apart from vegetables and fruits, the costs of marigold and hibiscus flower strings have also increased ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja. A small garland of hibiscus cost Rs 5 a week back, on the day of Kali Puja, it cost Rs 20 per garland.