Diwali: 2-hr window from 8 pm to 10 pm to burst green crackers

KOLKATA: The state government has come out with a notification making it clear that only green crackers bearing QR codes can be manufactured and sold during Kali Puja-Diwali festival as directed by Calcutta High Court and such crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm on the day of Diwali.



The West Bengal Pollution Control Board will monitor the noise level fixed within 90 decibels from its dedicated state-of-the-art command centre set up at its office. There are 150 noise monitoring stations across the state and the monitoring will be done round-the-clock.

"We have formed a team in every district in coordination with the police that will ensure that no illegal firecrackers other than green crackers with QR codes are sold and burst," Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of WBPCB said. The Calcutta High Court on October 11 directed that no fireworks other than green crackers bearing QR codes would be imported and sold in Bengal during the ensuing festival of light and representatives of the state pollution control board (PCB) and police personnel will inspect firecrackers which would be sold at the market and the police will seize banned firecrackers which are offered for sale there.

NEERI and PESO would assist in the drive to allow the sale and bursting of green fireworks only and we will strictly go by the recommendations of the two central agencies who are the highest consultant authorities and have efficacy.

The Bazi Bazar in Kolkata kicked off at three places —Tala Park, Kalikapur and Behala from Thursday. The Bazi Bazar is not being held at Sahid Minar Maidan due to fewer participants. There was a plan to hold a Bazi Bazar at Bagbazar but it has been shelved.