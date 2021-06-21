'Divert unused medicines worth Rs 1 cr to other hops'

kolkata: Beliaghata ID Hospital has urged the state Health department to divert its stock of some medicines worth near Rs 1 crore to other hospitals as they are lying unused for a long time and will expire soon.



The Beliaghata ID Hospital has sent the detailed list of medicines and injections which could not be utilized after it was made a nodal hospital for Covid and started a full fledged treatment for Covid infected patients.

The hospital authorities also published a notification in this regard. Health department also uploaded the list of these medicines on its website.

It is assumed that medicines which remained stocked at the Beliaghata ID Hospital were meant for other ailments. As it was announced as a nodal hospital for Covid, these medicines could not be utilized. Health department takes care of whether medicines are properly used and it can divert the medicines to other hospitals. It was also learnt that most of these medicines would expire within 2-3 months.

According to sources, in the recent past this type of situation never arose where a particular hospital was eyeing wastage of medicines worth nearly Rs 1 core.

Health department has uploaded all the data on its website so that other hospitals can check whether they require such medicines and can place an order accordingly.

If it does not happen, the health department can send back these medicines to their respective manufacturing companies and procure new medicines in its place.

Different government hospitals stock medicines in their stores for timely utilization.

As there is a huge requirement in the government hospitals, the medicines are always utilized much before their expiry dates.