Dists put on high alert, awareness drive conducted in coastal areas

Kolkata: The district administrations of East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas have carried out an awareness drive in the coastal areas and urged the tourists to remain indoors in the wake of the cyclone 'Gulab' which is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh late Sunday night. People residing along the coastal lines have already been urged to take shelter in a safer place. The districts have also been put on high alert.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had however, predicted that the cyclone 'Gulab' would have no major impact on Bengal except the coastal areas of East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas which will receive a heavy rainfall. The sea will remain turbulent. As a result, strict surveillance would be maintained in all the beach towns. There are a considerable number of tourists in Digha, Mandarmani and other beach towns.

East Midnapore police on Sunday conducted a campaign in Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur and other beach towns. Tourists have been asked not to step out of hotels during rain and especially when the sea remains rough. All the beach towns mostly remained cloudy on Sunday and also received light to moderate rainfall.

The cyclone alert has also been issued by the Bakkhali administration and some restrictions have been imposed. The tourists have been directed not to go to the sea and the police have been keeping a vigil along the coast lines. A similar campaign was done by the police in Haldia where they alerted the people living near the rivers. There may be some effects of the cyclone on Monday and Tuesday, police told the local people. Arrangements have been made to accommodate the people living in mud houses in rescue centers. Namkhana police in South 24-Parganas also conducted campaigns using microphones along the river Hatania Doania to make the villagers aware. The fishermen community has been urged not to venture to the sea in the current cyclonic situation.

Incidentally, the Cyclone 'Gulab' formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast around midnight, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm. Both the Bengal government and Odisha government have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with the State administrations for rendering assistance as required.

According to the Alipore MeT office prediction, another depression will develop over Bay of Bengal on September 28 and move towards the Bengal coasts on September 29. It will bring heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday along with winds in some places. On Monday, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas may receive heavy rainfall. Many of the south Bengal districts including the city will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday accompanied with lightning.