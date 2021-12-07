Dists asked to step up vigil against dengue, malaria

kolkata: State Health department has issued two pronged directives to all the district health officials to strengthen surveillance against dengue and malaria, especially after a heavy rain lashed several parts of south Bengal due to low pressure and an alert has also been issued after Omicron cases were reported in the country.



Health department also asked various civic bodies to carry out anti-dengue campaigns and to check if there is any accumulated water in the areas.

The health officials apprehend that dengue malaria cases may go up due to the prolonged rains. State has received more rainfall this year compared to other years.

Many dengue cases have been reported in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly.

In North 24-Parganas, dengue cases were comparatively higher in Bidhannagar, Baranagar, Barasat.

"Various civic bodies and the district health officials have been asked to conduct stringent surveillance and to undertake door to door campaigns as the state has been receiving rainfall in December.

The civic bodies have been directed to ensure that there is no accumulated water in any places.

The workers will visit the households to conduct a survey. They have also been asked to make use of drones," a senior health official said.

Various civic bodies in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and also Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have initiated a process to strengthen surveillance against dengue and malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

The number of cases was higher mostly in the urban areas this year.

According to sources, more than 2,700 dengue cases have been reported in the state since January this year.

North 24-Parganas has been the highest contributor of dengue cases this year followed by Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and Howrah.

The civic bodies have to conduct a survey within 50 meter radius from the house where a dengue case is reported.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has directed all the district health officials to make adequate infrastructure ready in the wake of the appearance of Omicron variant.

They have been asked to strengthen surveillance to ensure that people follow Covid protocols, wear masks. The district officials have also been urged to increase the number of Covid tests per day in their respective districts.