Dists asked to increase Covid tests; step up contact-tracing

KOLKATA: Stressing upon the importance of Covid management and surveillance in post Durga Puja scenario, the state Health department has directed its officials in districts to increase the number of Covid tests on daily basis and to strengthen the contact-tracing of those affected with Covid.



Health department apprehends that the infection may spread further in some pockets as people have flouted the Covid protocols during Durga Puja. The health officials are of the view that containment zones can be set up in those pockets, where a surge in infection will be detected. The district Health officials have also been advised to spread awareness so that people come to the health centres in the villages if they are suffering from fever, cough or any other flu-like symptoms.

Senior Health officials are apprehensive that the infection may go up in the rural areas as rate of vaccination is slightly lesser in villages. The rate of vaccination is quite high in the city and it's adjoining districts. In some places, people did not follow Covid norms properly. Many people from the villages visited district towns to see pandals, flouting Covid protocols, said a senior Health official.

"Next two weeks are crucial for us. Stresses have been given on testing and contact-tracing. It will be done up to the level of primary health centres in the villages to address any unforeseen situation," said Dr Ajay Chakraborty, director of Health services in the state.

Health officials in the districts have also been asked to deploy health workers, who will visit people at their doorsteps to spread awareness about the adverse consequences if Covid norms are not followed. The districts have also been urged to perform about 1 lakh vaccinations per day. This will be applied particularly in those districts, where the inoculation rate has remained lower.

According to data, around 70 per cent people in the city have received double doses of Covid vaccine but in most districts around 50 per cent have so far received only the first dose. In the village areas of 18 districts, less than 50 per cent of the total population has managed to get a single jab so far.

All district Health officials and the civic bodies have been urged to accelerate pace of vaccination.

According to a Health official, the number of testing has also dropped in the past couple of days in some districts, including in North Bengal.

Following the instructions from the Health department, various districts have already put in place adequate infrastructure to combat the possible third wave of Covid. The number of SNCU, PICU beds and critical health facilities has been increased in various district hospitals and medical colleges.