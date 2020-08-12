Districts witness surge in Covid cases

Kolkata: There has been a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 infected patients in various districts particularly in North Bengal in the recent past and this has become a cause of concern for the state health department.



According to the health department, the number of affected persons has gone up in North Bengal. Initially the South Bengal districts were mostly affected but now a huge number of patients are being affected from the North Bengal districts on a daily basis.

A health department official said that infection rate went up in North Bengal after the migrant labourers were sent back from other states without a proper clinical check up. Many of them did not

follow the home quarantine norms.

Darjeeling has crossed 3,150 Covid infected cases so far while Coochbehar has witnessed 1,451 total cases.

There had been no Covid cases in Coochbehar till the end of May. Infection rate had been slow initially but now the number is increasing at a rapid pace. Darjeeling had around 15 Covid patients at the end of May.

The total Covid tally has gone up to 1,900 in South Dinajpur. Malda has registered 3,287 Covid cases so far. North Dinapur has 1,426 and Jalpaiguri 1,889. Kalimpong has so far seen 188 Covid cases and Alipurduar 789.

The infection rate has been highest in the districts like Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and South 24-Parganas. East Midnapore has so far witnessed 2,881 cases while West Midnapore has recorded 1,696 cases till Tuesday. East Burdwan has seen 1,611 Covid infected

patients so far and West Burdwan 1,799.