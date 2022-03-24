Districts asked to set up 23 public health labs, 22 critical care blocks

kolkata: With the daily Covid infected cases remaining consistently below 100, the state Health department is now focusing on non-Covid treatment. As a part of it, the Health department on Wednesday directed all the District Magistrate, Chief Medical Officers of health in the districts and also the superintendents of medical colleges to set up 23 district integrated public health labs and 22 critical care blocks (CCB) under the newly launched Su-swasthya Kendras scheme.



50-bedded CCBs will come up in 13 medical colleges and 100 bedded CCB will be set up in 6 district hospitals. Over Rs 23 crore will be spent for constructing 50 bedded CCBs and Rs 44 crore for 100 bedded CCBs. 100 bedded CCBs will come up in Hooghly, West Midnapore, Howrah, West Burdwan, Purulia and Jalpaiguri while 50 bedded CCBs will come up in various hospitals including SSKM.

Meanwhile, the number of single day Covid cases have gone down on Wednesday with 59 fresh cases being reported while the figure stood at 75 on Wednesday. The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,976 out of which 19,94,974 have been recovered so far.

No Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Wednesday. Two deaths were reported on Tuesday while on Monday one death was reported. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.91 percent on Wednesday unchanged from Tuesday's figure. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday.

The figure remained the same on Saturday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 17,482 on Wednesday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 34 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Wednesday registered the positivity rate at 0.34 percent from what stood at 0.45 percent on Tuesday.

Around 725 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Wednesday while 80 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.