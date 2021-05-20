District top cop helps elderly amid Covid curbs

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district Superintendent of Police Rahul De has taken an initiative to provide support and aid to the elderly in Balurghat during the period for which additional restrictions have been imposed in the state to check Covid spread.



"Few elderly people live alone. If they need any help, we will extend our support to them," De said. According to him, the law enforcers are not only doing the job to maintain law and order situation but also have the responsibility towards society. "We have instructed the police personnel to go door-to-door in the town. If the elderly require any cooperation like purchasing medicine or any domestic item from the market, our police personnel will help them," he said.

On Tuesday, De himself with a group of police officials visited the houses of some elderly citizens in Balurghat. In February last year, district police launched a community development project 'Pronam' at Balurghat police station to help the elderly. A police officer said around 30 per cent of the town's elderly have been residing alone and facing serious concerns related to safety, security and health hazards. "Project Pronam was launched for elderly people. This is a 24x7 service either for responding to any emergency faced by senior citizens for quick response and the effective follow-up or providing a police ambulance service for them in case of medical emergency," he said, also adding the police apart from ensuring security to these people, are also taking care that they are not depressed or facing health problems.