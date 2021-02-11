District Magistrate of Bankura changed

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IAS cadre in the poll-bound Bengal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Bankura has been changed.



K Radhika Aiyar, who was Special Commissioner of GST at Durgapur, becomes the new DM of Bankura. S Arun Prasad, who was DM Bankura, becomes the Special Commissioner of GST at Durgapur.

Khalid Aizaz Anwar, who is the Joint Secretary of the state Finance Department, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner in Commercial Taxes.

Ponnambalam S, who was Executive Director of WBIDC, has been given the additional charge of Excise Commissioner.

Abhinav Chandra, who was Labour Commissioner, becomes the secretary in the Public Health engineering department. Saibal Barman, who was additional chief electoral officer, is posted as secretary of the Finance Department.