District administration felicitates board toppers in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration felicitated board toppers of different board examinations from this district at Baluchhaya auditorium in Balurghat on Monday



afternoon.

A total number of 21 meritorious students who had topped from the district in various board examinations including Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, JEE engineering and Madrasa Board examinations were felicitated. Notably social distancing was strictly maintained in the programme.

Speaking to the Millennium Post, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said: "21 meritorious students from South Dinajpur felicitated on Monday through video conferencing mode by the Honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The CM madam had also interacted with the students and inspired them."

According to him, Tanisha Basak who had placed in 3rd position in the state-wide merit list of HS examinations from the district interacted with the CM.

Despite Nirmal, Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta, two Additional District Magistrates Ranjan Kumar Jha (ADM-Development) and Pranab Kumar Ghosh (ADM-LR), Project Director (DRDC) Khalid Qaisar, Subdivisional Officer of Balurghat Biswa Ranjan Mukherjee, DIS (SE) Mrinmay Ghosh, DIS (Primary) Narayan Chandra Paul, DPO Bimal Krishna Gayen, Deputy Magistrates Pradyot Haldar and Sarbeswar Mondal were present in the programme.