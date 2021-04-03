District admin takes steps to check Covid spread

Kolkata: Ahead of the polls in the district, Howrah district administration has intensified the measures to check the spread of Covid-19. The district administration launched a fresh drive to create awareness among people about precautionary measures.



The election in Howrah is going to be held on April 6 and 10. However, the district has witnessed a surge in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last couple of days. The district authorities have launched seven specially decorated battery operated vehicles to create awareness among people about physical distancing, use of masks and hand sanitisers. "We have found 90 per cent of the cases are being reported in the urban part of the district. So, we have launched seven such vehicles that are moving around in these areas," said Dr Bhabani Das, Chief Medical Officer (Health) of Howrah. Two Covid hospitals – Satyabala ID Hospital (35 beds) and Baltikuri ESI Hospital (400 beds) — are operational in the district where 28 Covid patients are now admitted. About 257 infected people are in home isolation at present in the district. The number if Covid cases in the district went up to 127 on Thursday. A target of ensuring 1000 RT-PCR and 400 rapid antigen tests per day has also been fixed. Leaflets are also being distributed from these vehicles, especially at market places. The vehicles are also fitted with a public addressing system to reach out to maximum numbers of people in the areas.