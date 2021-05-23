District admin gear up to lessen cyclone damages

Kolkata: The district administrations of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore are taking all possible measures to minimise damages caused by the cyclonic storm Yaas that is expected to reach North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha & Bangladesh Coasts on May 26 as per prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department.



District Magistrate (DM) South 24 Parganas P Ulaganathan held a co-ordination meeting at SDO office, Kakdwip and took stock of preparedness at the ground level that includes readying of the various cyclone centres for temporary lodging of residents who live close to the river or sea and are at high risk of the devastation. 115 cyclone centres and several school buildings have been readied after sanitisation.

The repair of the embankments have been taken up on a war footing and relief materials in the form of dry food, water has been procured.

"We have laid special emphasis on the fact that the Covid hospitals or safe homes are not disturbed by any means due to the cyclone. Arrangements of generators, oxygen, medicines, Covid materials and ambulances have been made," Ulaganathan said.

A number of meetings have been held with the telecom service providers so that connectivity can be restored in quick time. 25 satellite phones have been arranged for remote places like G Plot, L plot, Gobardhanpur etc. Ham radio will also set up stations at strategic locations to address connectivity issues.

In case of the coastal areas like Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Ramangar etc in East Midnapore, the district administration has taken measures to shift residents of kaccha houses to cyclone centres or school buildings. "We have arranged for a good number of school buildings so that people who would be shifted can be taken in strict adherence to Covid norms," Akhil Giri, state Fisheries minister and MLA from Ramnagar said.

Embankments are being repaired on a war footing and constant miking is being carried out for creating awareness about the cyclone. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea from Monday. More than 75 km area in East Midnapore is located along the coastline.

Meanwhile, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP), has also taken measures in view of the impending cyclone to avoid loss of human lives, vessels, property etc. Control rooms at Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex have started operations.

"Before onset of the cyclone, all port vessels will be taken inside the dock for shelter. No ships will be kept in river anchorages or jetties," a senior SMP official said.