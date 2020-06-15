Distribution of mid-day meals extended till June 16

Kolkata: The school Education department has extended the distribution of mid-day meals till June 16 to reach the remote areas of North 24-Parganas that got devastated by the super cyclone Amphan.



The department began providing the third installment of mid day from June 1 and it was supposed to have been completed by June 13. But because of the devastation in some areas in North 24-Parganas like Hingalgunj the date has been extended by three days.

Till June 13, 93.60 lakhs of students studying in state run schools have been given mid day meal. "In addition to this number, students of Sishu Siksha Kendra (SSK), Madhyamik Siksha Kendra (MSK) and Madrasa students will be added taking the total to the target of around 1.13 crore students," officials of the department said. In the third installment each student got 2kg rice and 2kg potato. The first installment was given in March where the students received 2kg rice and 2kg potato while in the second installment they got 3kg rice and 3kg potato in April.

The students were not allowed to come to the school to collect the mid day meal. It was collected by their parents or guardians. The school premises where the distribution of mid day meal begun had been sanitized.

The receivers stood in queues maintaining physical distancing. They wore masks and their hands had been sanitized before they received the packets. The municipalities in districts and police in Kolkata sent the packets to the students hailing from the containment zones.

The civic bodies dispatched rice and potatoes which were sent to the schools which in turn made the packets comprising the items and handed them over to the students.