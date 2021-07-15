Dist-wise allocation of SHGs to be set up in state released

Kolkata: Taking a step towards setting up of 10 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the next 5 years, the Mamata Banerjee government has released the district-wise allocation of the same with at least 22,000 SHGs each to be set up only in North and South 24-Parganas in 2020-21 fiscal.



The data released for all 22 districts and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad shows that the highest number of SHGs will be set up in North and South 24-Parganas in this financial year.

The move has been taken up following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement of the Matir Bandana scheme with a target of setting up 10 lakh new SHGs and providing Rs 25,000 crore affordable loans to the SHGs in the next 5 years.

This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government is giving significance to macro-economy that ensures easy flow of money in the hands of the people at the grassroot level. The policy is being taken up considering the fact that it helps in maintaining a healthy economy despite slowdown due to Covid pandemic as people get the power to purchase.

"Since mainly women are involved in the SHGs, it is another means of ensuring women empowerment mainly in the rural parts of Bengal," said a senior state government officer.

The District Magistrates have been provided with the list containing the target to set up new SHGs in every district in a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday.

On July 1, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with top brass of the all concerned departments including Finance, Self Help Group and Self Employment Department, Panchayat and Rural Development, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Backward Classes Development and Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department. At the meeting, the decision was taken to set up another 2 lakh SHGs in the state's rural part on a mission mode.

At present there are around 8.77 lakh SHGs in the rural part of the state with 91.37 lakh members.

A senior state government officer said the number of new SHGs to be set up in respective districts has been finalised following a detailed study.

A target has been set to create more SHGs with equal stress in north Bengal as well. Around 31,000 SHGs will be set up in eight north Bengal districts.

It needs mention that the state Panchayats and Rural Development department has extended financial support worth Rs 527.69 crore (as revolving fund) to 3.51 lakh SHGs under the West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission. In 2021-22 fiscal, Rs 618.50 crore was proposed for the scheme.