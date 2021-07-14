Dist V-P of BJP's youth wing stages protest in front of Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Factional feud of the BJP party intensified when the district vice-president of the party's youth wing staged a demonstration in front of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh at Burdwan on Tuesday.

Ghosh went to an office of the party in Burdwan to attend a meeting on Monday.

All of a sudden, district's vice president of the party's youth wing Indranil Goswami was stopped when he tried to enter the party office stating that he wanted to speak to Ghosh.

He was, however, not allowed to enter the party office.

As a result he started shouting, raising allegations that "at present some self centred people are running the party".

He also claimed that he has been sidelined despite being the active worker of the party for the past many years.

Ghosh, however, did not give any statement in connection with the incident.

It needs mention that Ghosh had faced quite a similar situation in Hooghly.

Again, BJP's faction feud had surfaced quite a few times in the past few months in Burdwan.

Allegations of attacking a party office had cropped up against a section of party workers itself had cropped up before the Assembly polls.