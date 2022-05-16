Dist tour: CM likely to hand over appointment letters to 100 people

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be handing over appointment letters of special homeguards' jobs to 100 persons during her West Midnapore and Jhargram itinerary that starts from Tuesday.



Banerjee has a number of programmes lined up during her district tour.

She will be holding an administrative meeting at Pradyot Sriti Bhavan on Tuesday following which she will be staying at circuit house in West Midnapore. She is likely to interact with the district political leaders in the evening. On Wednesday Banerjee is scheduled to hold a workers meet at Medinipur College Grounds from where she will be travelling to Jhargram where she would be holding an administrative review meeting.

The following day she will be holding a party workers meet in Jhargram before retuning back to Kolkata. Banerjee will be inaugurating and laying foundation stone of a number of projects during her district tour, a senior Nabanna official said.

According to sources, the appointment letters in connection with homeguard's jobs will be handed over to those who have shunned their Maoist connections and have decided to return to mainstream. 30 people from Jhargram, 5 from Purulia, 7 from Bankura and several others from West Midnapore will be getting job letters.

Banerjee had announced rehabilitation package during 2011-12 so that those involved in Maoist activities return to mainstream. In a recent meeting, Banerjee had asked the police administration to identify persons who are yet to be offered job letters as part of the rehabilitation package and 100 such people will be getting job letters of homeguards from Banerejee.