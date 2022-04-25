Dist prez to be responsible if I die, writes BJP leader after quitting saffron party

KOLKATA: The infighting in state BJP continued unabated when Tamosa Chatterjee, resigned from the post of organising secretary of South Kolkata on Sunday.



She alleged that the party leaders are encouraging nepotism. They have engaged incompetent leaders in key posts and this has led to party's abysmal performance in different elections.

In her letter, Chatterjee said that if anything would happen to her or if she is found dead, then the onus would be on Sanghamitra Chowdhury, South Kolkata district president, and a state BJP leader.

Sanghamitra Chowdhury, South Kolkata district president said Chatterjee should have discussed the matter with the leaders.

Someone is misguiding her, she remarked. Sukanta Majumdar, state president of BJP said: "There are differences in the party but it would be unfortunate to term them

as infighting."

Meanwhile, the differences between Dilip Ghosh and Tathagata Roy once again come to light when Ghosh said there are some who had converted the party office into a pub.

They had always wanted that BJP should not get more than 4 per cent vote. Roy said: "I can file an affidavit to declare that I have not touched anything expect water and tea within three kilometers from the party office." He also tweeted questioning the academic background of Dilip Ghosh.