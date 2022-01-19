Dist health officials asked to clear electricity dues

Kolkata: The State Health department has directed health officials in various districts to clear electricity dues which run into crores.



It was learnt that the West Bengal Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has recently written to the health department to clear the dues relating to the electricity bill.

Among the districts Darjeeling has the highest amount of dues. The districts which also have dues running into few crores are Nadia, Hooghly, Birbhum, Murshidabad. The other districts also have electricity dues pending. They are Malda, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, East Midnapore. Health department has instructed all the districts which have huge amounts of dues to pay the amount as early as possible.