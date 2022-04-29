Dissidents excluded from list of BJP leaders set to meet Shah

Kolkata: The infighting in BJP came out in the open again over the preparation of the list of leaders who will be present in the meeting to be addressed by Amit Shah.



Shah will come to Kolkata on May 4 night. He will fly to North Bengal to attend a function of the Central government on May 5.

He will address a party rally on the evening of May 5. He will take part in a central government function in North 24-Parganas on May 6 morning. In the afternoon he will meet the state leaders.

Leaders of the dissident group alleged that a list is being prepared without them to hide the real picture. Before Shah's meeting with the state leaders J P Nadda, national president of the party is meeting Dilip Ghosh in New Delhi on Thursday to take stock of the situation.The dissident leaders said they will tell Shah how nepotism and giving key posts to incompetent people had affected the growth of the party in Bengal.

Locket Chatterjee and Anupam Hazra have criticised the state leadership. Agnimitra Paul had demanded after losing Asansol Lok Sabha election that the party should do a proper self analysis.

Saumitra Khan has also spoken against Sukanta Majumdar, state president and Amitava Chakraborty, state organising secretary.

Shah had become a daily passenger before the 2021 Assembly election. He had predicted that BJP would get 200 plus Assembly seats.

After the poll debacle he did not come to the state for the past one year. How he addresses the infighting is to be seen, feels political experts.