'Disruptions of Namaz by right-wing groups should be condemned'

New Delhi: The Gurgaon Muslim Council on Wednesday said that the alleged disruptions of Friday namaz in the city by right-wing groups should be condemned and the community does not have a sufficient number of mosques there. The GMC was holding a press conference at the Constitution Club of India.



According to the GMC, Juma Namaz (Friday afternoon mass prayer) is being offered in open areas of the city for over two decades as the community does not have a sufficient number of mosques there.

"We have come here today to let the nation know that whatever is happening in Gurgaon with respect to Juma Namaz should be condemned because right-wing groups have been harassing Muslims,'' Altaf Ahmad, a member of GMC, claimed.

Ahmad said that there are three namaz, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adah and Jumma, where congregating for prayers is mandatory. There are around five lakh Muslims in Gurgaon but not adequate number of mosques to pray, he said. He alleged that since May, 2018, when the first instance of disruption of namaz was reported in the city, there have been many attempts to oppress Muslims.