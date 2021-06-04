Disqualify turncoat MPs: Sudip Bandyopadhyay dials up LS Speaker

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay called up Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, on Thursday, urging him to disqualify turncoat MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Kumar Mondal as Trinamool nominees.



Bandyopadhyay said the Speaker had told him that he would look into the documents relating to the matter once he visits the Parliament. He maintained that "the Speaker would call both of them and enquire which party they belonged to, Trinamool Congress or BJP."

Earlier, Banerjee had requested the Speaker to scrap their membership in the Parliament as TMC nominees. In December 2020, Sunil Mondal had joined BJP in presence of Amit Shah at a meeting in Midnapore.

On March 21, Adhikari had attended a meeting held by the BJP at Egra where he had spoken against Mamata Banerjee in presence of Amit Shah.

Trinamool had written to Birla to scrap Mondal's membership under the Anti-Defection Act on January 4. On May 12, the party wrote a similar letter to the Speaker. TMC also urged the Speaker to disqualify Adhikari under the Anti-Defection Act.

However, the Speaker had not done anything so far. Bandyopadhyay said he would again call up the Speaker if he failed to receive any reply from him.

When contacted, Mondal said he would take up the matter after recovering from his illness.