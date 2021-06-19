Disqualify Mukul Roy from Assembly, says Suvendu; sends petition

Kolkata: Seeking disqualification of TMC leader Mukul Roy as a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari sent a petition to Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday.



"Respected Sir, Petition for Disqualification of Sri Mukul Roy, Member of Legislative Assembly from 83, Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency is enclosed herewith. I request you to dispose of the same as soon as possible. Please acknowledge receipt of the same," read the petition. Earlier, Adhikari had demanded Roy's resignation under the anti-defection law, pointing out that the latter joined the TMC despite winning the Assembly polls from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency on a BJP ticket.

On June 15, addressing reporters, Adhikari had said: "Todna-Jodna is part of TMC's dirty politics. They have been doing this for the past 10 years and nobody opposed it. But it is being opposed now and action will be taken under the anti-defection law."

He added: "The work will be done under the anti-defection law, whoever wants to go should resign from the post of MLA. I will send a letter to the Speaker in 24 hours and wait for 15 days, after which we also have options of the High Court and the Supreme Court."

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stated that MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Kumar Mondal — who switched sides to BJP — will be asked to clear their stand when TMC has demanded application of anti-defection law against them. TMC's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay wrote two letters to the Speaker seeking the same. Bandyopadhyay said: "The Speaker has a plan to set up a committee. The MPs and I will be asked to appear before the committee after all relevant documents are submitted."

The Speaker said: "Bandyopadhyay has approached to apply anti-defection law against the two MPs. Notices will be sent to both asking them to clear their stand. Their replies will be sent to the committee that will give a report based on which I will take subsequent steps".